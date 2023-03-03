Travel disruption from Glasgow Central due to signal fault with trains cancelled

ScotRail have said services to and from Glasgow Central Station will be delayed, revised an cancelled. This is due to a signalling fault. The disruption affects lines to:
•East Kilbride
Advertisement
Advertisement
•Barrhead
•Kilmarnock
•Carlisle via Dumfries
Advertisement
Advertisement
•Girvan/Stranraer via Kilmarnock
•Newton
•Neilston
Advertisement
Advertisement
A bus replacement service has been arranged for:
•East Kilbride ETA 07:30 (1; Photoflash)
•Glasgow Central ETA 08:15 (1; Temporal Travel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
•Glasgow Central ETA 08:30 (2; Lothian Motor Coaches)
•East Kilbride ETA 08:15 (2; Ace Travel)
Alternative train routes are available on some lines:
•Glasgow Central to Ayr (via Paisley)
Advertisement
Advertisement
•Glasgow Central to Carlisle (via Lockerbie) – with Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express
Ticket acceptance is available on the following bus services:
Stagecoach West:
•X76: Glasgow Central - Kilmarnock McGills:
Advertisement
Advertisement
•03: Glasgow - Barrhead.
•51: Barrhead - Paisley.
•54: Neilston - Paisley Gilmour Street.
•337: Dunlop - Kilmarnock.