Travel disruption from Glasgow Central due to signal fault with trains cancelled

Commuters will have a disrupted journey this morning due to a signal fault at Glasgow Central

Rail passengers at Glasgow Central Station - Scotland's busiest - face disruption this morning. Picture: The Scotsman

ScotRail have said services to and from Glasgow Central Station will be delayed, revised an cancelled. This is due to a signalling fault. The disruption affects lines to:

•East Kilbride

•Barrhead

•Kilmarnock

•Carlisle via Dumfries

•Girvan/Stranraer via Kilmarnock

•Newton

•Neilston

A bus replacement service has been arranged for:

•East Kilbride ETA 07:30 (1; Photoflash)

•Glasgow Central ETA 08:15 (1; Temporal Travel)

•Glasgow Central ETA 08:30 (2; Lothian Motor Coaches)

•East Kilbride ETA 08:15 (2; Ace Travel)

Alternative train routes are available on some lines:

•Glasgow Central to Ayr (via Paisley)

•Glasgow Central to Carlisle (via Lockerbie) – with Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express

Ticket acceptance is available on the following bus services:

Stagecoach West:

•X76: Glasgow Central - Kilmarnock McGills:

•03: Glasgow - Barrhead.

•51: Barrhead - Paisley.

•54: Neilston - Paisley Gilmour Street.