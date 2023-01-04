The Treasury has released a list of 14 unclaimed estates in Glasgow and you could be sitting on a goldmine.

It could be your lucky day. The Treasury has revealed its list of unclaimed estates in Glasgow and if you have one of the listed surnames there’s a chance it’s yours.

An unclaimed estate is put in place after a person passes away without an effective will but many are seemingly still intact with no members of family coming forward to claim them. As long as no family claims, the deceased person’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and remain in possession of the Crown.

Unlike popular belief, this property can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate. Any relative of the deceased can claim if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Glasgow

Every year hundreds of people in the UK die without a will, leaving behind their property, money and other possessions as unclaimed estates.

Burton Fraser Gibson Jenner Leipman McDonald Burton Mcloughlin Morrissey Murray Orr Parker Peacock Reilly

