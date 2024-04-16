Tributes paid as Trainspotting and Still Game actor Vincent Friell dies aged 64

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trainspotting and Still Game actor Vincent Friell has died at the age of 64. The Glasgow-born actor starred in several well-known Scottish film and television productions after shooting to fame in the mid eighties when he starred as one-half of the tour-bus robbing Edinburgh duo in Restless Natives.

Glaswegians will best know Friell for his roles as Diane’s father in Trainspotting and as Craiglang property developer, Chris, who planned to demolish The Clansman in Still Game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taggart star Colin McCreadie took to social media to say: “Sorry we’ve lost the brilliant Scottish actor, Vince Friell. A pleasure to work with. Sharp, witty & so, so funny.”

Vincent Friell in Still Game as the property developer set on taking down the The Clansman

BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline McLean also shared a tribute saying: “Sad to hear that Vincent Friell has died. He appeared in Trainspotting, River City, Taggart, The Angels’ Share, Still Game and Rab C Nesbitt but he’ll be best remembered for the comedy Restless Natives. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Jane McCarry, who played Isa Drennan in Still Game, said: “I’m very sad to hear Vincent has passed away. He was a lovely guy. Very funny and a great actor.” Former radio presenter Ronnie McGhie said: "I'm totally shocked to hear that Scottish actor Vincent Friell has passed away.

"He was in many programmes, but it's his performance in the movie Restless Natives that he'll be remembered for. A wonderful film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. Vincent, you shall be missed."

Restless Natives film writer Ninian Dunnett paid tribute, saying: “I’m desperately sad to get this tragic news, he died far too early. We were blessed to find him for Restless Natives as he had a gift for that character - the romantic worrier with the world on his shoulders.

“Vince’s lugubrious, doe-eyed, young face really is the spirit of the film to many people. And always will be.