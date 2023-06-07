TRNSMT 2023 unveils stage times and festival layout with just one month to go

TRNSMT announces stage times and site changes with one month to go until Scotland’s biggest music festival

Headline acts including Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Niall Horan, George Ezra, Becky Hill and Kasabian will be coming to Glasgow Green from 7 - 9 July. It’s set to be a massive weekend of live music and for the first time, fans can get a glimpse of what’s new for 2023 as organisers have unveiled the site map.

New for 2023 is Boogie Wonderland, made up of the funfair as well fan favourite stage - The Boogie Bar. Moving to the west side of Glasgow Green, organisers have created more space for fans to dance the weekend away and enjoy the huge energy of the Boogie Bar DJs and Bongo’s Bingo, who will be attending the festival for the first time, bringing high energy tunes, dancing and prizes from its epic show.

As in previous years, the VIP area is back, offering access to the exclusive Garden and Chill Out area as a place to relax in between sets, complete with a bar and dedicated food area. Ultimate VIP tickets are still available, offering a more elevated experience for the ultimate festival weekend.

The map also shows food and drink spots, including popups from McDonald’s, Pepsi, Four Loko and Glasgow street food traders Big Feed.

The 2023 TRNSMT app has now officially launched, giving fans the most up-to-date information on the festival weekend, along with a map to the site and a special feature that allows them to create a personalised schedule for the full weekend. By ‘favouriting’ must-see acts, fans should keep their notifications on and the app will send reminders so they won’t miss a moment.

Festival Director, Geoff Ellis said: “With only one month to go until TRNSMT returns, we are making the final preparations and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Glasgow Green in July.

“With so many must-see acts, the TRNSMT app means fans can plan their day, create their schedule and keep up-to-date with all our announcements from now until the festival weekend.”

To download the free app, visit your app store or the TRNSMT website.

Tickets for TRNSMT are now available to purchase via trnsmtfest.com, starting at £88.40. Tickets can be purchased on payment plans, where the cost of your ticket will be split into three smaller payments.

Stage times TRNSMT 2023

Subjest to change

Friday 7th July - Day One

Main Stage

Declan Welsh & The Decadent West: 12:15 - 12:35

Flo: 13:10 - 13:40

Joesef: 14:05 - 14:40

The View: 15:10 - 15:55

Paul Heaton & Special Guest: 16:20 - 17:15

Niall Horan: 17:45 - 18:45

George Ezra: 19:15 - 20:25

Pulp: 21:10 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

The Joy Hotel: 12:30 - 13:00

Swim School: 13:30 - 14:00

Hamish Hawk: 14:30 - 15:00

Hot Milk: 15:30 - 16:05

The Big Moon: 16:35 - 17:15

Warmduscher: 17:45 - 18:30

Dean Lewis: 19:10 - 20:00

Cat Burns: 20:45 - 21:35

River Stage

Slix: 12:45 - 13:15

High Vis: 13:50 - 14:20

SIIGHTS: 14:55 - 15:25

Cloth: 16:00 - 16:30

Flowerovlove: 17:05 - 17:40

The Royston Club: 18:20 - 19:05

Nati Dreddd: 19:50 - 20:35

Saturday 8th July - Day Two

Main Stage

Brooke Combe: 12:30 - 13:00

Maisie Peters: 14:25 - 15:05

Inhaler: 15:35 - 16:20

Aitch: 18:10 - 19:10

Kasabian: 19:40 - 20:40

Sam Fender: 21:20 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

Cassia: 12:30 - 13:00

Mae Stephens: 13:30 - 14:00

The Mary Wallopers: 14:30 - 15:00

Lucy Spraggan: 15:30 - 16:05

The Coronas: 16:35 - 17:15

Teddy Swims: 17:45 - 18:30

The Wombats: 19:15 - 20:15

LF System: 20:45 - 22:15

River Stage

Terra Kin: 12:40 - 13:10

The Big Day: 13:45 - 14:15

Heidi Curtis: 14:50 - 15:20

Finn Foxell: 15:55 - 16:25

Lauran Hibberd: 17:00 - 17:40

Afflecks Palace: 18:20 - 19:05

The Blinders: 19:50 - 20:35

Sunday 9th July - Day Three

Main Stage

Crawlers: 12:30 - 13:00

Pale Waves: 13:30 - 14:05

Jamie Webster: 14:35 - 15:15

Ashnikko: 15:45 - 16:25

The Kooks: 16:55 - 7:45

Becky Hill: 18:15 - 19:05

Royal Blood: 19:35 - 20:35

The 1975: 21:15 - 22:50

King Tut’s Stage

Calum Bowie: 12:15 - 12:45

Lucia & the Best Boys: 13:10 - 13:40

Dream Wife: 14:05 - 14:35

Bob Vylan: 15:05 - 15:40

Lovejoy: 16:10 - 16:50

The Amazons: 17:20 - 18:00

The Enemy: 18:45 - 19:35

Nothing But Thieves: 20:25 - 21:25

River Stage

Cathy Jain: 12:50 - 13:20

Neive Ella: 13:55 - 14:25

Tommy Lefroy: 15:00 - 15:30

Andrew Cushin: 16:05 - 16:35

Uninvited: 17:10 - 14:35

Skylights: 18:25 - 19:05