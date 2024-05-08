TSB set to close two Glasgow bank branches amongst 36 UK wide closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TSB has announced that they are to close 36 banks across the UK which will cut an estimated 250 jobs across the business.

Amongst those branch closures are two branches in Glasgow which include their premises in Cardonald and Castlemilk which are set to take place in September, whilst others will close next May.

TSB are to close 36 UK branches.

A TSB spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.