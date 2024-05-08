TSB set to close two Glasgow bank branches amongst 36 UK wide closures
TSB has announced that they are to close 36 banks across the UK which will cut an estimated 250 jobs across the business.
Amongst those branch closures are two branches in Glasgow which include their premises in Cardonald and Castlemilk which are set to take place in September, whilst others will close next May.
A TSB spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
“We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
