Two Doors Down creator Simon Carlyle dies aged 48

Simon Carlyle, the co-creator of hit BBC Scotland sitcom Two Doors Down, has died at the age of 48. Carlyle’s manager Amanda Davis confirmed the the news in a statement to PA Media.

“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent. He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Petrie, the BBC‘s Director of Comedy Commissioning, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of our friend and colleague Simon Carlyle.

“Simon was a wonderful comedy talent who, amongst many other credits, co-created and wrote the multi-award winning series Two Doors Down. His warm comic voice shone through these characters, garnering huge audience affection, and firmly establishing it as a long-lasting sitcom favourite.

“Our sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland, added: “All of us at BBC Scotland are deeply saddened to hear this news. Simon was a major writing talent, loved for his work on Two Doors Down and many other series. Our thoughts are with Simon’s family and friends, and the cast and crew on Two Doors Down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Two Doors Down production team, hailed his “microscopic fascination with what makes funny things funnier.”

“We were so lucky to have known him. He was at the centre of all the work we made together and his loss will be felt profoundly by all of us.”