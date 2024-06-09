Two former school buildings could be sold to Glasgow housing associations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former Glasgow schoolhouses could be sold to housing associations by the council.

Talks over deals for buildings at the former Broomhill Primary and Gadburn School, Robroyston, are expected to be approved next week.

Partick Housing Association is interested in the old schoolhouse from the original Broomhill Primary on Beechwood Drive. Built in the 1970s, the three-bedroom bungalow served as a janitor’s house.

Council officials have reported the property has been “declared surplus by education services”. The council’s arms-length firm, City Property, will negotiate a deal with the housing association if councillors approve the proposal.

They are also being asked to allow the start of talks with Wheatley Homes over the former Gadburn schoolhouse on Rockfield Road.

The three-bedroom bungalow, with a garden to the front and back, was built in the 1980s. It was also built for use as a janitor’s house.

The two deals would be the latest to involve the sale of old schoolhouses to housing associations, after councillors agreed the former St Paul’s Primary schoolhouse on Dumbarton Road could be sold to Whiteinch and Scotstoun Housing Association for £200,000 in March.

At that meeting, they also agreed to sell a former janitor’s house for Whitehill Secondary School to Milnbank Housing Association for £225,000.

That agreement for a three-bedroom house on Onslow Drive allowed the current tenant, a retired janitor, to remain in the property.

The St Paul’s deal ensured a three-bedroom bungalow was sued for “residential purposes and no other use” without permission from the council.

In November last year, an old schoolhouse was bought by Maryhill Housing Association for around £220,000 for use as supported accommodation.

Known as Killearn bungalow, the property had been retained by the council when the neighbouring Killearn Resource Centre, previously Shakespeare Street school, was sold for housing in 2017.