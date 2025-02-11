Work will begin at the busy Glasgow train station this weekend and will last for over six months

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail engineers are about to begin a £2.9m project to renew both platforms at Hillington West on the busy Glasgow – Paisley railway line.

Both 190m long platforms have reached the end of their life and will be demolished and rebuilt, with improved surfacing and drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work begins on Saturday 16 February, with Platform 1 being closed for just over three months, reopening on 18 May. Engineers will then start work on Platform 2, which will close between 18 May and 17 August.

Network Rail

While this vital improvement work takes place, passengers are asked to use the nearby Hillington East station.

Ashley McDonald, scheme project manager for Network Rail Scotland, said: “This vital work to renew worn-out infrastructure that’s reached the end of its life will help us to run a safe and reliable railway.

“We know there’s never a good time to close a station platform, and we’re grateful to passengers and our neighbours for their patience while this vital improvement work takes place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station footbridge will remain open during the day. However, some overnight closures will be necessary to allow engineers to work safely.

A £1.75m project to rebuild Platform 1 at Alexandra Parade station is already underway and includes the installation of new lighting and CCTV. Work is due to be completed there in May 2025.

Further information on rail services during the project is available here.