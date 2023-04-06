The new ‘armageddon’ emergency warning will be sent to mobile phones in Glasgow and throughout the United Kingdom this month at this date and time.

Millions of people across Glasgow and Scotland, as well as the rest of the UK, are set to receive an ‘armageddon’ emergency warning on their mobile phones from the government. The alert will include the sounding of a loud siren and a message.

The aim of the test is to trial the system to be used for real emergency situations in the future, which can range from floods, fires and other severe conditions. It will affect every single device in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Once the alert has been issued, people will be left unable to use their phones without acknowledging the ‘armageddon’ message. This is to ensure they take on the message and are well informed on the emergency taking place.

The full warning message will read: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. In an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

But what is the exact date and time people in Glasgow should be expecting the UK ‘armageddon’ Emergency Alert? Here is everything you need to know.

UK Emergency Alert 2023 - Exact date and time it will sound in Glasgow

The first emergency alert test will take place in Glasgow and throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK on Sunday, April 23, 2023. It is expected to sound in the city at 3pm exactly.

How to opt out of the armageddon emergency alert on IOS and Android devices in Glasgow

The UK Emergency Alert will sound in Glasgow this month - Credit: Adobe

For IOS devices, you will be able to locate the Emergency Alerts through the Notifications section of settings. You will find the Emergency Alerts options located at the bottom of the page, including extreme and severe alerts. If they are turned on, the toggle to the left should appear green. To turn them off, you simply tap the toggle, which should then go grey.