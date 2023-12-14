Watch as son of Glasgow pensioner victim speaks out after stroke unit nurses jailed

Brian Scott described the actions of nurses Catherine Hudson, 54 and Charlotte Wilmot, 48 as 'pure evil'.

The two nurses were jailed at Preston Crown Court today (Thursday, December 14) after unlawfully drugging patients at a Blackpool Victoria Hospital and bragging about it to other members of staff in a series of 'wicked' WhatsApp messages.

One of Hudson's victims was Aileen Scott, from Glasgow, who was on holiday in Blackpool when she suffered a stroke and was admitted to the hospital's stroke unit.

After Hudson and Wilmot were sentenced to a combined total of more than 10 years in prison today, Ms Scott's son, Brian, spoke about his mother's ordeal, saying the experience had left her 'terrified' of hospitals

After learning of the cruel and callous WhatsApp messages shared between the two nurses and other members of staff, Mr Scott described their actions as "pure evil".

They were caught after a student nurse who had been working with Hudson was shocked to see her give non-prescribed Zopiclone - a powerful sedative - to stroke patient Aileen Scott (pictured).

When the student nurse questioned Hudson, she was told: " “Well, she’s got a DNAR (do not attempt resuscitation) in place so she wouldn’t be opened up if she died or if it came to any harm."

The student nurse reported her concerns to police who found Hudson, who had worked on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as a senior nurse for a number of years, had needlessly sedated patients between 2017 and 2018 with Wilmot, an assistant practitioner, encouraging her to do so

Both committed the acts "for their own amusement, out of spite for the patients and to have an easy shift", said Lancashire Police detectives

"How did this even happen? This is a hospital", said Brian, who described his horror at hearing transcripts of the nurses' WhatsApp messages read out at Preston Crown Court during the trial in October.

Mr Scott said: "Nothing prepares you to hear something like that. It was horrifying, shocking and deepy disturbing.

"How could someone actually say those things? Especially a nurse?"

"The outcome (of the unlawful sedation) could have been that it caused her to die. And I would have been none the wiser because she had a DNR (Do not resuscitate order).

"Nothing would have prepared me for what I heard at that trial. Especially around some of those messages and the way they were speaking about patients.

"It was absolutely horrendous. What I found really disturbing was that they tried to portray it as 'banter', it was just a joke, their sense of humour. That's not humour.