UK Space Agency brings Space for Everyone tour to Glasgow

The initiative aims to educate the next generation, showcasing the UK’s flourishing space industry. Scottish based businesses, including Orbex, Skyrora and Spelfie will be attending to introduce the array of career opportunities available.

The agency says: “The ‘Space for Everyone’ tour will serve as a beacon of inspiration, shedding light on the pivotal role that space plays in enhancing life on Earth. Visitors, including children, families and teachers will have the unique opportunity to witness first-hand how space technologies benefit our daily lives and gain insights into the continuous efforts to explore the great unknown.”

Matt Archer, Director of Launch at the UK Space Agency, said:

“We’re delighted to bring our Space for Everyone tour to Glasgow so young people and their families can learn not just about space, but also about the vibrant space sector and the exciting career opportunities available in the field.

“The space sector is diverse and requires people from all backgrounds and with a variety of skills – many not traditionally associated with it. The tour proves you don’t have to be a rocket scientist, or even an astronaut, as there are a host of talents needed to bring space closer to our daily lives and improve our understanding of this critical part of the environment for the benefit of the planet and its people.

Space for Everyone promises an immersive experience, incorporating state-of-the-art virtual reality headsets to provide unparalleled insights into what a launch from the UK looks like, and the job roles involved in making it happen. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore various interactive areas, learning about the crucial role of satellites and discovering the diverse career paths available within the UK space industry.

Admission to the tour is free, no booking required, and while the event is primarily targeted towards children aged 9 to 18, it is guaranteed to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) in individuals of all ages.