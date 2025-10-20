Snapchat is still facing ‘issues’ after the major internet outage today (October 20).

Snapchat is still experiencing issues.

The AWS outage caused major problems.

Social media giant is ‘aware’ of ‘issues’.

A major instant messaging app has issued an update to users after the earlier mass outage. Snapchat users are still experiencing problems following the Amazon Web Service disruption.

In an update, the company’s official support account wrote: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues - hang tight, we’re looking into it!” It was one of the big platforms hit by the AWS problems.

Downdetector is still seeing a large number of reports of issues this afternoon. Here’s all you need to know:

When is Snapchat coming back?

One of the biggest victims of the AWS problems today (October 20) was Snapchat. Many users are still having ‘issues’ this afternoon with Snapchat issuing a statement - see above.

The problem with AWS has been resolved, but it did warn that it could take time for it all to resolve. Snapchat has millions of users around the world and the fixes may take longer to come into effect, compared to smaller websites and apps.

However, Downdetector was still receiving thousands of reports of issues as of 2pm British time.

What happened to Snapchat?

The instant messaging app/ social network was one of the platforms to be hit by the AWS issue this morning. Problems were first reported before 8am British time (12am PT in America).

AWS offers cloud-computing and APIs services for major websites and apps for huge companies like Snapchat. The problem was identified as being: “Significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.”

While the services are starting to return, AWS added: “We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .