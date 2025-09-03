Global lifestyle brand, Anthropologie are to open a new store at Princes Square in Glasgow city centre.

Adding to the shopping experience at Princes Square, Anthropologie has taken an 10 year lease. Spanning 4,300 sq ft across one floor, with 3,325 sq ft of trading space, the store will feature homeware, accessories and clothing including Anthropologie’s own fashion labels, Maeve, Pilcro and Daily Practice, alongside a curated selection of popular womenswear brands.

This new space marks Anthropologie’s second store in Scotland and its nineteenth store in the UK, reflecting the brand’s continued growth across the country. The store opening will create 15 new jobs across roles including store manager, assistant visual manager and display coordinator.

Rakesh Joshi, Director at LCP UK, part of M Core, commented: “At M Core, we are passionate about enhancing the visitor experience at Princes Square by M. The signing of a global brand like Anthropologie reflects our commitment to creating a dynamic destination for shoppers and ensuring Princes Square by M remains a thriving retail hub in Glasgow.”

Alex Williams, Senior Asset Manager – Head of Scotland at LCP UK, part of M Core, which manages Princes Square by M, said: "We’re delighted that Anthropologie has chosen Princes Square by M to open its second store in Scotland. We’re confident that this new high-profile store opening will further strengthen the shopping destination’s fashion and lifestyle offering and prove popular with visitors. We look forward to announcing more new openings in the near future.”

Matt Hilgeman, Managing Director at Anthropologie International, added: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Glasgow and continue growing the Anthropologie community in Scotland. Glasgow is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and dynamic fashion scene. Opening in Princes Square by M, one of the city’s most iconic shopping destinations, offers our loyal Scottish customers a beautiful new space to engage with the brand.”

Acquired by M Core in 2024, Princes Square by M is situated on Buchanan Street, the heart of Glasgow's premium shopping district. The structure of Princes Square is centred around a beautifully adorned atrium, conveniently located just a four-minute stroll from Glasgow Central Station.