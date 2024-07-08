Victoria's Secret to open new store concept in Glasgow shopping centre

Victoria's Secret

The store will be the first in Scotland with a new retail concept for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria's Secret's will open a new 5,620 sq ft retail unit in the Glasgow Fort shopping centre. The store will open in autumn this year and will be the brand’s first in Scotland with its new retail concept.

In 2020, Victoria’s Secret group owner L Brands and high street giant Next formed a joint venture which operates all Victoria’s Secret stores in the UK and Ireland. This includes 18 standalone stores in the UK and six shop-in-shops within Next.

Victoria's Secret is one of Glasgow Fort's 24 new store leases agreed in the last twelve months. These included Mango, Primark, Adidas and Zara, which in March opened its largest store in Scotland. In 2023, the retail park recorded its highest number of footfall since it opened, at 16 million visitors.

Victoria’s Secret is a leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products. The brand offers a wide assortment of fashion-inspired, modern collections including signature lingerie and sleepwear, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances.

Victoria’s Secret head of retail Daniel Cook said: “Growth in Scotland is a key part of our retail plan therefore we are thrilled to be joining the portfolio in Glasgow Fort with our latest store design.

“The new space promises to be inviting, inclusive and continues to fulfil our goal of uplifting and empowering women around the world."

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We’re over the moon to be able to announce that Victoria’s Secret will be opening its doors at the centre later this year. The brand is a great addition to the range of fashion and beauty retailers already available, and we know it will prove popular with our shoppers.

“It’s a really exciting time for us at Glasgow Fort, with more big openings later this year, including Primark. And we look forward to being able to share more details on the new Victoria’s Secret store in the coming months.”