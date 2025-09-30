DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) have a new case involving an arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead. The production is underway this week with filming taking place at locations in Glasgow

The third series of Vigil has begun filming this week. The first two series, from the makers of Line of Duty, was filmed in and around Glasgow with familiar landmarks like the Squinty Bridge, Metropolitan Building, Blythswood Square, Old Toll Bar and streets in the West End featuring.

For the third series, Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre. Their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.

Scenes have been filmed on West Princes Street in Woodlands with the production set to continue in Glasgow and other locations in Scotland.

Vigil premiered in 2021, when Silva was enlisted to solve a murder on a navy submarine in Scottish waters. It was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards, and went on to win the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Series two, which aired in 2023 and focused on a deadly drone attack, launched to nearly nine million viewers and was in the BBC's top three most watched dramas of the year.

Suranne Jones says: "I can't wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride."

Rose Leslie says: "I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"

Writer Tom Edge says: "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure. In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in."

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, says: "World have been thrilled by the way such huge audiences have embraced Vigil's unique combination of murder mystery, action adventure and political thriller. And of course the magnetic chemistry that Suranne and Rose bring to DCI Silva and DI Longacre. We can't wait to bring you the next instalment set in the most extreme location yet visited."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: "After the barnstorming success of Vigil series one and two, it's our pleasure to announce the return of Silva and Longacre for what promises to be their most adrenaline-fuelled mission yet. Tom Edge and the World Productions team have excelled themselves with a brand new mystery and setting which will give Vigil's millions of fans even more of the brilliant, blockbuster drama they've come to expect and love from this very special show."