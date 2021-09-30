Virgin Money to close 31 UK branches, including one near Glasgow

The 31 stores on the list will close in early 2022

A Virgin Money Branch (pic: Google Maps)

Virgin Money has announced the closure of 31 branches, including the branch in Airdrie.

The decision to close a store is based on a number of factors, including location, usage, proximity to alternative stores and lease arrangements. Each store was assessed on an individual basis, with careful consideration of the impact on the local area, as well as the needs of vulnerable customers and the accessibility of alternative services such as free-to-use ATMs and Post Offices.

Customers can use Post Offices for day‐to-day banking, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque deposits and balance enquiries, as well as coin exchange.

A spokesperson for Virgin Money said: “28 of the 30 customer stores closing are located less than a third of a mile away from the nearest Post Office.

“Of the other two stores, one is 0.7 miles away from a Post Office and the other is 2.7 miles from the nearest alternative Virgin Money store.

“The customer stores will close in early 2022. It is Virgin Money’s intention to find alternative roles for colleagues wherever possible, either within other stores locally or elsewhere in the Group.

“However, some colleagues will be at risk of redundancy. It is expected that the changes will result in a reduction of around 112 full time equivalent roles across the Group.”