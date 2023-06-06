Around half of Glasgow’s secondary schools have implemented the new scheme

At least half of Glasgow’s secondary schools have installed wall mounted period product vending machines as the city council cracks down on spates of vandalism.

The local authority has been providing free period products to secondary age children but there had been reports of these products being abused, stuck to toilet walls or dumped in sinks.

Glasgow City Council said the issues only happened in a handful of secondary schools and there was always a decent number of products available both during school hours and for pupils to take home.

The local authority trialled out the free wall mounted vending machines in three schools which meant fewer sanitary pads and tampons were being wasted.

Because the pilot was so successful, the city council has invited all high schools to use the wall mounted vending machines and so far around 15 have taken them up on the offer.

All secondaries in Glasgow have also been encouraged to stock period pants while eight are piloting the use of an alternative product called the unicorn cup as part of the council’s promotion of reusable products.

Simon Community Scotland has also been helping out by delivering stock to one school, which did not have enough products for pupils to access as a result of a failed deliveries.

Councillor Christina Cannon, city convener for education and early years said: “Period products are a right not a luxury.

“We have been working for several years with schools and pupils across the city to design a delivery model that works for each school community and empowering girls to take the lead on taking period dignity to a new level.

“Glasgow as an authority has led the way in shaping this important work and going beyond our statutory duty since the initial pilot.

“This includes educating all young people of their rights, the legislation and banishing the stigma around periods for good.

“I will continue to support the partnership working between the council, Hey Girls and the Simon Community to expand on the network of more than 300 outlets providing free products across our city.”