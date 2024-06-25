Watch: Aftermath of major industrial fire at Linwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a massive fire at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility in Paisley.

At the height of the incident, ten fire appliances were tackling the blaze in Burnbrae Road in Linwood Industrial estate on Sunday night. Residents were urged to remain indoors with windows and doors shut while emergency services dealt with the incident in Renfrewshire. By 11am on Monday there were still five appliances at the scene, but the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said people no longer needed to keep windows and doors closed and could now go outdoors.

Video captured of the incident by eyewitnesses showed massive plumes of black smoke coming from the site. Such was the scale of the fire the smoke could be seen clearly from Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also sent officers to the scene.

Sepa national duty manager Judith Moore said: “Following initial reports at around 11pm on Sunday evening of a significant fire at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley, Sepa officers deployed and worked across the night to support SFRS as part of a multi-agency response.”

You can see the aftermath of the blaze in the video above.

An SFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing building fire in Paisley. Five appliances are currently in attendance at the town’s Burnbrae Road, with crews working to extinguish the fire.

“Local residents are asked where possible to avoid the vicinity, but no longer need to keep windows and doors closed and can now go outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At its height, ten fire appliances were mobilised to the scene of the fire after the alarm was raised at 9.12pm on Sunday, June 23, to reports of a fire in a commercial building.”

Mike, who did not wish to give a surname, saw smoke from the fire while travelling home in Renfrewshire.

The 42-year-old said: “We were travelling home from a concert and we initially thought it was a dark cloud. It was only as we got closer we realised that it was smoke from the fire. It looked like a huge fire and our first concern was for anyone caught up in it.