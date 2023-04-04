Watch: Baked X Rafa’s enters the Big Feed Kitchen for a new king of collaboration

The collaborative project is combining two of Glasgow’s most popular street food spots.

Dennistoun’s Baked Pizza and Finnieston’s Rafa’s Tacos have joined forces for a new city centre street food collaboration, combining both menus with an additional curated cocktail list at Princes Square’s Big Feed Kitchen.

Following a series of trials last year Baked X Rafa’s has now officially taken up residence at the bottom floor premise, offering a casual restaurant and boozer spot at the centre of Glasgow’s retail hub.

The surf shack themed space is also intended to play host to late night events and pop ups.

Pioneers Daryl Leach from Baked Pizza and Gregor Forrest from Rafa’s Tacos have moulded the project around customer service, allowing space for customisation of menu items to suit a variety of preferences.

Daryl said they were “brining new and exciting flavour combinations that have been reworked to work tapas style with drink pairings.

“Expect light bites that pack a lot of flavour and killer cocktails to wash it down.”

The pizzas are served in the style of rectangular slices with a broad range of topping options catering to most dietary requirements. They can be bought ready-made and heated for a dash and go, or else customisable round sharing bases are also available.

I can personally vouch for the quality of pizza, likely down to Daryl’s meticulously produced dough which takes four days to perfect.

The secret to Rafa’s tacos is the doubled shells which Gregor replicated from his Mexican cooking mentor during his younger years living in southern USA.

Gregor said: “We have a massive focus on serving bespoke products but provide a casual dining atmosphere.

“The taco and pizza bar takes centre stage where customers can order food to their own specifications.

“It’s really different and really cool.

“Vintage surf and skate gear is for sale on the walls as well as vintage posters and a small deli section allowing customers to buy bespoke ingredients from Italy and Mexico.

“We feel like what we are doing here is totally unique and we’re excited to see what people think of it all.”