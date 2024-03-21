Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a £400 million prison to replace HMP Barlinnie were approved with works beginning on the build with the site being situated beside Germiston and sandwiched between Blackhill and Garngad.

Glasgow City Council was given the green light to build the new prison complex on the former Provan Gas Works site in the north of the city. HMP Glasgow will have five four-storey residential housing blocks at its centre, which will be equipped with heat pumps and solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial estimates for the replacement for HMP Barlinnie had been around £170m. However, in November, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said replacing the “somewhat Victorian” prison would likely cost around £400m.

Michael Stoney, the governor of HMP Barlinnie who is leading on HMP Glasgow, told the BBC in August that the old site was overcrowded, outdated, and at risk of “catastrophic failure”.

Speaking after plans for the replacement prison were approved, Stoney said: "We have consulted with partners and set out a bold vision for a new HMP Glasgow, which will provide the maximum possible benefit to those who live and work there, and our surrounding communities.

"Through a better quality of living environment, and strong relationships with staff, we are determined to help those in our care comprehend and understand how they can move forward and set themselves on the road to a better future.