Watch: Council Leader Susan Aitken unveils Rainbow Street mural in Merchant City to celebrate Pride
The latest additions to Glasgow City Council’s successful City Centre Mural Trail are appearing this week, with the murals celebrating the forthcoming Glasgow Pride March (20 July) and the Merchant City Festival (19-21 July) in the city.
The new murals can be found at Wilson Street, between Brunswick Street and Candleriggs, then at the junction between Virginia Place and Ingram Street, with the former measuring 70 x 6.5 metres, and the latter measuring 5 x 5 metres.
The title of the Wilson Street mural is Rainbow Street, with the other named Rainbow Place.
Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “These fantastic new additions to our much-loved City Centre mural trail are a physical reminder that Glasgow is committed to being a welcoming and inclusive city for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors alike. They are a symbol of solidarity with LGBTQ+ Glaswegians and support for global human rights and equality.
“With Glasgow’s Pride celebrations and the return of the Merchant City Festival this weekend, these new installations will help bring colour and vibrancy to our city centre. It was a particular request of Glasgow’s Pride organisers that we follow other cities in showing our support for Pride literally on the streets, and I’m really glad we’ve been able to fulfil that in time for Saturday’s march.”
Ali Smith, of artpistol Projects - the creators of the murals - said: “These new murals are bursts of amazing energy, with so much colour and fun injected into the cityscape. And it’s such a positive message to project: that of inclusivity, that we’re all the same, and we’re all unique at the same time.”
Watch the video above as the city centre mural is revealed.
