The intimate DJ set was played in front of 120 fans upstairs in one of Glasgow’s oldest pub.

David Holmes talks about a range of issues including his career in film composing, the visceral effect of records he listened to growing up in Belfast, the profound affect of losing both parents, his loathing of the current government and his affinity with Glasgow in this exclusive interview as he plays a tiny gig in a Glasgow pub. Holmes has worked on near 30 feature films with the likes of Steven Soderbergh and many television series like The Fall, Killing Eve and London Spy. A large donation was made possible to Glasgow NE Food Bank as David Holmes and Father Joseph in collaboration with weare1of100 T-Shirts, donated their commission.

Watch The Scotsman’s exclusive interview at the event at The Barras above or click here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Holmes: A career in music David Holmes worked as a DJ before releasing several solo albums that have incorporated elements of trip hop, big beat, electronic and rock. In the late 1990s, he also began composing film scores, establishing a long-standing collaboration with director Steven Soderbergh that includes Out of Sight and the Ocean’s trilogy. Holmes is currently a member of the band Unloved, whose music has been used extensively in the television series Killing Eve, for which Holmes is also a composer. He has remixed songs for numerous artists and produced albums for Primal Scream. His 1997 Essential Mix, a mixture of northern soul, psychedelic funk and hip hop was voted mix of the year by Muzik magazine. In 1998, Danny DeVito commissioned him to do the score for Steven Soderbergh’s film Out of Sight. He scored a second film for Soderbergh in 2001, including some songs from Let’s Get Killed and Bow Down to the Exit Sign on the Ocean’s Eleven remake. After releasing a remix album, Come Get It I Got It, in 2002, Holmes released David Holmes Presents The Free Association. This was a departure for the artist as all his previous work had been solo. The Free Association featured four other bandmates who toured with Holmes after the album was launched.