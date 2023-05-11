Watch: How the Low Emission Zone may affect you when it comes into force next month

We spoke to Glasgow City Council who explained the terms of LEZ which is coming into force on 1 June.

The first of Scotland’s four Low Emission Zones (LEZ) is scheduled to come into force on 1 June 2023 in Glasgow, meaning high polluting vehicles that do not meet Transport Scotland standards will be unable to drive through the city centre.

The purpose of this scheme is to reduce motor emissions that have been proven to harm public health and negatively impact the environment, while encourage a collective shift away from private car use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEZ will operate 24/7 and motorists who do break the rules will be subject to fines starting at £60 which will increase with each subsequent offence. Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will be used to monitor vehicles entering the zone.

Blue Badge holders are not included in the scheme though they will have to register for an exemption. Taxi drivers and people who live within the zone have a grace period of one year, though again, they will have to apply for this online.

Signage and road markings are already in place to inform drivers when they are entering the zone which covers an area of the city centre bounded by the M8 motorway to the north and west of the River Clyde to the south and Saltmarket/High Street to the east.

Speaking to local transport convenor Cllr Angus Millar, he said the authority’s ambition is for public transport to become the dominant form of travelling through the city and further afield, to the extent that private car ownership is significantly reduced.

Advertisement

Advertisement