HMS Cardiff - the second out of eight Type 26 frigates being commissioned - will enter the water soon. BAE Systems, the Portsmouth-based defence company responsible for the Type 26 project, confirmed the news when publishing its financial accounts.

The City Class ships are considered among the most advanced new vessels being constructed for the Royal Navy, with the eight vessels including HMS Glasgow, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and London. The first three ships are due to enter the fleet before 2030, with the others expected during that decade.

"The UK Type 26 programme continues and construction is underway on the first four City Class Type 26 frigates, with a focus on skilled and experienced resource availability, including within the supply chain," the BAE Systems report said. "HMS Glasgow is progressing through the key stages of outfit, test and commissioning, while HMS Cardiff is being prepared to enter the water for the first time in 2024.

"Following steel cut in June 2021, HMS Belfast continues steelwork construction, while the initial unit construction for HMS Birmingham began in April and is well underway." Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk, previously confirmed in parliament initial Operating Capability for the Type 26 Class is forecast to be October 2028. He added that all the ships will be part of the fleet by 2035.