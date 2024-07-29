Watch: The first legal graffiti wall in Glasgow is an outlet for street artists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We visited Glasgow’s first legal graffiti wall in the city centre to see what the trial scheme looks like.

It is hoped the legal wall will provide an outlet for street artists while also eventually encouraging residents, businesses and organisations to explore the possibility of developing legal graffiti walls in other areas of the city.

The council's graffiti removal service continues to target the removal of sectarian, homophobic, offensive, racist and explicit graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following the success of the council's city centre mural trail, it is also hoped that a managed approach to street art can help revitalise urban spaces and create visually appealing areas for residents and visitors.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, City Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets, believes the introduction of legal graffiti walls has the potential to support local artists while also creating a more positive city environment.

Councillor Kelly said: "Glasgow has a well-established reputation for street art and it's a culture that frequently adds colour and vibrancy to our public spaces.

"Graffiti art versus vandalism is a subjective debate but it remains the case that offensive or bigoted graffiti will not be tolerated. We will be monitoring closely the impact of the pilot, including how this influences the number of complaints we receive in relation to graffiti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But with the pilot we are hoping to tap into the creativity of street artists in a way that enhances and improves our city's environment. If the pilot is successful, it could see street artists making an important contribution to communities throughout the city."

As part of the pilot programme, a working group is to be established that includes representation from the council, Glasgow Life and community art groups, Colourways and SWG3.