Watch: Thousands of Celtic fans celebrate title win at Trongate

Police closed roads in Glasgow city centre as large crowds of Celtic fans gathered to celebrate the team winning the Premiership trophy.

Glasgow city council had urged supporters to "respect the city" during the celebrations. The trophy was presented to the team at Celtic Park yesterday afternoon after a match where they won 3-2 against St Mirren.

Police Scotland had stated they would have proportionate policing in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption in the city. Fans began congregating around Glasgow Cross, Gallowgate, the Trongate and Merchant City after the match on Saturday.

Glasgow city council said: "Glasgow is a football city - and proud to be home to some of the biggest teams in the game.

"Fans support their club, whatever the result - and when they win, celebrations are to be savoured. However, when things get out of hand there can be a negative impact on other Glaswegians and for visitors to our city.

"In recent year many people have felt uncomfortable and even unsafe when supporters have congregated in places like Trongate or George Square to celebrate.

"Residents and businesses have had to deal with the aftermath of littering, vandalism and other antisocial behaviour once the crowds have headed home.

"As this season reaches its conclusion over the next two weekends, we want everyone to be able to celebrate safely, responsibly and with consideration for others.