Watch: Travis busk outside the Barrowlands on bus tour of Glasgow

Band return home to promote new album, entertaining fans across the city.

Travis stopped off outside the world famous Barrowland Ballroom to do a bit of busking for a crowds of fans yesterday. The band toured the city on a vintage Glasgow Corporation double decker bus to promote new album L.A. Times. The band made several stops to perform and lead singer Fran Healy was seen chatting to passersby from the back of the bus as it travelled through the city centre. Taking to social media, the band said: “Here are the bus routes for our Travis double decker bus this weekend! We will be on board the bus on Saturday, driving around Glasgow and busking around the city centre! Make sure to come and say hey somewhere along the way.” The Glasgow rockers cruised the city centre blaring tunes from the back of the vintage vehicle. Lead singer Fran Healy, 50, leaned from the back of the hop-off exit as he serenaded fans walking through the city.