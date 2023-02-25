Watch: We went to Hampden to find out what a cup final day is like for locals

What is the atmosphere like around Hampden Park on cup final day?

Hampden Park has been the home of Scottish football for the past 120 years. It has been home to heroes and home to heartbreak.

The famous Old Lady of Mount Florida will play host to the Viaplay Cup Final this Sunday between two of Glasgow’s arch rivals - Rangers and current holders Celtic.

A capacity 50,000 crowd with descend on Glasgow’s Southside and the national stadium for the first Old Firm final since 2019 and with both teams coming into the game on the back of an impressive run of form (13 wins and one draw across all three domestic competitions),something will have to give this weekend.

Since the tournaments’ inception back in 1946, the Ibrox side boast the record for the most amount of wins with 27, while Celtic have a surprising success rate of just 26 per cent. However, the Parkhead club are bidding to get their hands on the trophy for a second consecutive season as they return to the scene of where Ange Postecoglou secured his first piece of silverware as Hoops manager, beating Hibernian 2-1 at the end of 2021.

But what is a large-scale sporting event like to cover for local businesses in and around Hampden Park. With all eyes on Glasgow this weekend, we spoke to a number of business owners and staff to capture their excitement and how much planning goes into preparing for Sunday’s big match...

