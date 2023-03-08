“I think the energy Scotland has for making change and being the front foot is very strong.”

It’s International Women’s Day, a date dedicated to celebrating the various achievements of women across the globe and the boundaries they’ve broken to get there.

It’s also a time to recognise the misogyny that still exists and the consequences it bestows.

The theme of this year’s campaign is Embrace Equity - the quality of being fair and impartial - and the fight has never been as strong as it is in Scotland today.

On Sunday 5 March, Women of the World launched their first major Scottish festival which took place at the Oran Mor, organised by the local female-led production company Raw Material.

WOW is a foundation built to convene and sustain a global movement celebrating women, girls and non-binary people of all ages, races, talents and backgrounds.

Through festivals, events and school programmes they ignite conversation on the disparities in opportunity when it comes to gender, the obstacles people may face in relation to these and what action can mitigate them with the ultimate goal of deconstructing misogyny on a permanent basis.

Scotland’s debut event was hosted by Elaine C Smith and WOW founder Jude Kelly CBE, and included talks and performances by Nicola Benedetti, Karina Polwart, Blythe Duff, Gemma Cairney, Jo Clifford, Annie Grace, Rosa Salih and Danielle Jam.

Speaking to Jude at the interval, she told us that “the world belongs to women just as much as it does men, and we may not be equal yet but we have to work towards it.

“WOW Scotland will be made up of the incredible history the country has of women fighting for rights.

