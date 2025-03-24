Watch as three 1960s tower blocks are brought down in seconds by demolition experts, changing the skyline of northern Glasgow, and see the aftermath at the site.

The 26-storey towers at Wyndford Road were destroyed using using controlled explosions to make way for nearly 400 new homes. An exclusion zone and temporary evacuation centre were set up as residents from nearby properties were asked to leave during the operation. A fourth high-rise block will also be taken down using a piece-by-piece demolition technique.

It is part of a £100 million North Glasgow regeneration project. The development will also see a two-storey community hub built for local residents. The new community hub will include a large hall, cafe space, bookable rooms and free access to computers.

After the blasts, clean-up teams are due to carry out street sweeping and jet washing. Some residents had campaigned against the demolition, but Wheatley Homes housing association claimed the flats were not fit for purpose.

Trisha Rankin, who used to have a paper round in the towers as a teenager, said the moment the towers were demolished was "very emotional". She told BBC Scotland News: "I'd start at the top and work my way down with my big bag of papers. Not every person would get them delivered but there were a lot – I'd get a lift up, start at the back of six and I'd be a few hours going up and down the stairs.

"Those flats were really good, there was a lot of lovely families in there and a lot of pensioners. Through the years they've moved on and the flats started deteriorating - it was time to bring them down."

Watch the video below to see the moment the Glasgow skyline changed and the aftermath of the controlled demolition.