We love our Glasgow allotment so much we got married there

Laura (32 years) and Craig (33) from the Mansewood area of the city have been together since they were in their teens.

When they decided to tie the knot after many years together, the couple wanted a wedding with a relaxed, outdoor vibe. Laura, who works for Quarriers, and Craig, a chef, were originally planning to tie the knot at Doune the Rabbit Hole in Stirlingshire in 2023. But when the festival was cancelled, they decided on a more homegrown approach in an unusual venue.

They looked out of their flat window at Mansewood Allotments - a Glasgow City Council site where they lease a veg plot. And when they proposed the idea of a wedding at the allotments to the council, they were delighted their request was accepted.

Produce grown on the plots played a big part in their wedding. Laura's bouquet was made up of flowers grown onsite and the guests enjoyed rhubarb and elderflower cordial and cocktails containing mint and rosemary grown by plot-holders.

Wedding guests were also advised not to wear heels and to consider wearing wellies. The bride wore white Doc Martins instead of stilettos with her dress.

Laura, who is the allotment committee's Events Organiser, said: "We wanted our wedding to be eco-friendly and chilled. I've had my allotment about four years and love it, so when our original venue fell through, I jokingly suggested to another committee member that we could hold it at the allotments.

"We approached the council to ask if it was possible and were thrilled when they said 'yes'.

"There's a real community at the allotments and we have a lot of events, so this was just like a big open day. People told me to pick flowers from their plots for my bouquet and the allotment's pizza oven was also put to good use feeding the guests after the Humanist ceremony. It was perfect!"