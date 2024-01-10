Weather in Glasgow: Rain and Arctic blast forecast to hit Scotland this weekend

Cold and largely dry conditions will continue with much colder air by the end of the weekend and an increasing chance of snow next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Arctic influence is set to sweep into Scotland, this weekend, after a low of -11.1C was recorded at Aviemore overnight which ranks as the ninth coldest night this winter so far, according to the Met Office. The forecasting body said a “more northerly wind” and “Arctic influence” is expected to descend over the UK on Sunday, dragging temperatures down.

The UK is currently under the influence of high pressure, which is bringing colder than average weather for the time of year, and a marked reduction in rainfall amounts following a wet start to January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These cold and largely dry conditions will persist through much of this week, however, by the time we reach Sunday a northerly airflow will increase the chances of freezing conditions and rain.

Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week. Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”

Tony Wardle, a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster said: “There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week as warmer Atlantic air attempts to push in from the southwest. As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment.”

A band of rain is expected to move over northern Scotland late on Friday before it makes its way southward on Saturday, turning into “drizzly rain or cloud”.

This Evening and Tonight:

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be mostly dry and rather cloudy. However clearer skies will develop more widely over Argyll and perhaps the Glasgow area later tonight with frost returning. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Thursday:

It will be a dry day and becoming brighter than Wednesday with sunny spells developing in many areas. Feeling milder with lighter northeast winds. Maximum temperature 6 °C.