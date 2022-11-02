Bonfire Night is just around the corner, bringing sparkling displays across Glasgow - but will there be clear skies?

Bonfire Night is one of the few benefits that comes from welcoming the darker nights and winter months. It sees thousands of Glasgow locals flock to parks and gardens around the city to watch the skies sparkle.

The annual event calls for clear skies and nice weather as many will spend their evening outdoors looking to the sky but is that what we can expect this year? The time of year for Bonfire Night unfortunately usually signals the start of less than favourable weather conditions, but we have seen mild temperatures this year so you might be in luck.

While the week continues to see more grim conditions as we move closer to winter, ahead of the weekend the weather looks to be a mixed bag with bright and dry spells. However, it’s expected we’ll see some clouds and rain breaking through as we get closer to Bonfire Night.

It falls on a Saturday this year which means more people should be able to make the festivities. This year will also be extra special as it is the first year since before the pandemic that many shows go ahead.

So, what is the official word from the Met Office on the weather for Bonfire Night? Here’s a full breakdown for the Glasgow area.

Met Office Weather forecast for Glasgow

Wednesday November 2

This evening will see clear spells with scattered showers that may be heavy throughout the evening. As the night progresses conditions will be mostly dry with clear periods from around midnight.

Southwesterly winds are expected to be strong with temperatures expected to hit lows of 5°C.

Friday is Bonfire Night - although the main event in Glasgow Green is not going ahead this year.

Thursday November 3

Thursday will see mostly bright spells with showers spreading north into the late afternoon before turning dry with sunny spells returning. Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 10°C.

Outlook for Friday November 4, Bonfire Night and Sunday November 4

The weekend will be off to a bright start with conditions mostly dry on Friday and some sunny spells breaking through. Saturday will unfortunately bring rain, however, conditions are expected to get drier and brighter towards the evening so firework watchers may be in luck.