The Met Office has revealed what the weather will be like for this bank holiday weekend

This bank holiday weekend will be celebrated slightly differently as people are set to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation. Given the special occasion, locals in Glasgow will want to know what the weather has in store.

The Met Office has revealed what the weather will be like for the upcoming weekend and whether or not people can look forward to spending it outdoors. This comes after a rather pleasant run of weather which has seen dry and warmer conditions up and down the country.

Unfortunately, warmer doesn’t always mean sunnier and Glasgow residents may have to start prepping for unsettled conditions. The Met Office outlook from Thursday to Saturday predicts a fairly unsettled start to the weekend but forecasts sunnier conditions to emerge.

So what will the weather look like during the coronation & bank holiday weekend in Glasgow?

Glasgow weather forecast

Friday May, 5 - Overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon. - highs of 14°C

Saturday May, 6 - Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. - highs of 16°C

Sunday May, 7 - Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime. - highs of 16°C

