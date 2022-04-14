Easter weekend weather in Glasgow: here’s when the weather will be at its best

And it’s good news for those hoping to make the most of the Easter weekend - the weather should be OK.
According to the Met Office, Good Friday will see temperatures hitting a high of 16 degrees. While we might not get much sun - and lots of cloud cover - we shouldn’t get any rain.
There’s a 50 per cent chance of rain in the early hours of Saturday, with highs of 15 degrees in the afternoon.
While there’s a good chance of rain on Easter Sunday, that should be in the evening, with double digit temperatures and clouds throughout most of the day.
Things should cool off on Monday, with little chance of rain and peak temperatures of 11 degrees.
