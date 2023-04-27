Glasgow is set to face wet and cloudy conditions throughout the May bank holiday weekend

With regions of the UK set to enjoy a May Bank Holiday ‘hotter than Monaco’, Glasgow will remain mainly cloudy and rainy throughout the weekend. Friday kicks off with some sunny spells but any sign of heat will be quickly replaced by outbreaks of rain, according to the Met Office.

Despite the gloomy forecast, temperatures are expected to jump to 13°C as early as Friday. But with parts of the UK set to see the mercury rise to 18-21°C, Glaswegians might want to opt for a trip away instead.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “The cold conditions from earlier in the week will linger longest in the far north of Scotland but the rest of the UK will see the transition to warmer, but more unsettled conditions.

“Following on from Wednesday’s largely cloudy conditions, two areas of rain will move in overnight. Western Scotland and the South West will see the first rainfall, which could be heavy at times. In Scotland there is a chance of transient mountain snow as the rain band spreading from the west bumps into the colder air to the north and east.”

So, what will the weather be like in Glasgow over the May Bank Holiday? Here is the forecast from Friday April 28 and Monday, May 1, according to the Met Office.

Glasgow Bank Holiday weather forecast

Friday:

A mostly cloudy day, although some bright or sunny spells are likely, particularly across Arran and southern Ayrshire. Largely dry with light winds. Maximum temperature 11°C.

Overcast weather is expected in Glasgow.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: