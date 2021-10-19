The temperature in Glasgow is set to plummet to bitterly cold levels over the coming days, according to the Met Office.

The feels-like temperature in Glasgow on Tuesday evening was 16°C however this is expected to drop to as low as 2°C over the next 48 hours.

Whilst it will be noticeably colder in and around Glasgow on Wednesday, there will be some wonderful sunshine from morning right through to sunset at 6.05pm.

Strathclyde weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Cloud and rain clearing eastwards during the evening to leave clear spells and a scattering of showers, these largely focused across Argyll. Southwest winds strengthening. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Wednesday:

Central Belt and south mainly dry with some bright spells. Rain developing across Argyll through the afternoon, and remaining areas by evening. Becoming windy, occasionally strong westerly winds along coast. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cold snap Thursday, early Friday, with scattered showers, wintry over hills, and fresh north to northwest winds. Drier late Friday. Milder Saturday as winds back southwest, pushing rain-bands across area.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is predicting snowfall for some parts of Scotland before the end of the month.

With temperatures set to dip in the north it increases “the likelihood of snow and wintery conditions over higher ground restricted to northern areas,” according to the Met Office.