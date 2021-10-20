It will feel bitterly cold in Glasgow tonight when the ‘feels-like’ temperature drops to close to freezing.

It’s expected the temperature will drop to as low as 2°C.

Thursday will remain cold and dry in Glasgow with the feels like temperature not likely to rise above 6°C.

Friday will see temperatures increase slightly when the top temperature is forecast to be approximately 10°C.

Whilst it will be noticeably colder in and around Glasgow on Thursday and Friday it will remain dry.

Strathclyde weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight:

Patchy rain will clear away south during the evening. A few showers will follow, these mainly affecting Argyll and the Clyde coast. Mainly dry with long clear spells elsewhere. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday:

A cold day with brisk northwesterly winds. A mixture of sunny spells and showers, these most frequent over Argyll and wintry across the mountains. Drier across Glasgow and Lanarkshire. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday mostly dry, sunny with risk of showers limited as northwest winds ease. Turning milder Saturday as winds back southwest, pushing rainbands across the area. Sunshine and showers for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is predicting snowfall for some parts of Scotland before the end of the month.

With temperatures set to dip in the north it increases “the likelihood of snow and wintery conditions over higher ground restricted to northern areas,” according to the Met Office.

An update provided by weather service, WXCharts, forecasts significant snowfall in North East Scotland close to Aberdeen.

It’s expected to remain unsettled until the end of the month when large parts of the UK will temperatures begin to warm-up again.