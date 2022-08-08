After a cooler couple of weeks, temperatures are set to soar again - although not reaching the peaks we saw last month.
Monday will be the coolest day of the week, hovering around 20°C, before rising throughout the week.
And it’s good news for those hoping for a hot weekend.
While the hot weather will peak on Friday, reaching 27°C, it will only drop to 26°C on Saturday and 25°C on Sunday.
As things stand, no rain has been forecast for the entire week.
