Glasgow weather: city set for heatwave, with temperatures to hit 27°C, says Met Office

Glasgow is set for another heatwave, according to the Met Office.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 8th August 2022, 8:36 am

After a cooler couple of weeks, temperatures are set to soar again - although not reaching the peaks we saw last month.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, hovering around 20°C, before rising throughout the week.

Temperatures are rising.

And it’s good news for those hoping for a hot weekend.

While the hot weather will peak on Friday, reaching 27°C, it will only drop to 26°C on Saturday and 25°C on Sunday.

As things stand, no rain has been forecast for the entire week.

See the full weather forecast for Glasgow on the Met Office website.

