Temperatures will start to increase in Glasgow over the next week.

According to the Met Office, we’ll see 20 degrees on Saturday and then 24 degrees on Sunday - just as warm as Mexico City.

And, if you don’t have time for a BBQ or sunbathing this weekend, do not fret. The temperatures will only increase as next week begins.

It is set to be 27 degrees on Monday and 29 on Tuesday - with no chance of rain on either day.

Things should cool off after that, though, with temperatures dropping back down to 20 degrees on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday, with darker skies above.