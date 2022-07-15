Glasgow weather: city to be as hot as Mexico City this weekend, says Met Office

Temperatures will start to increase in Glasgow over the next week.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 15th July 2022, 8:08 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

According to the Met Office, we’ll see 20 degrees on Saturday and then 24 degrees on Sunday - just as warm as Mexico City.

And, if you don’t have time for a BBQ or sunbathing this weekend, do not fret. The temperatures will only increase as next week begins.

It is set to be 27 degrees on Monday and 29 on Tuesday - with no chance of rain on either day.

Mexico City.

Things should cool off after that, though, with temperatures dropping back down to 20 degrees on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday, with darker skies above.

See more about the weather forecast on the Met Office website.

