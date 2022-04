Glasgow will be as warm as Lisbon - and hotter than Madrid - on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is predicting that the city will enjoy temperatures as high as 16 degrees celcius, with the warmest stretch of weather coming between 1-5pm.

We should get a bright and cloud-free morning, with some cloud cover in the afternoon.

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain around 5pm - although it isn’t expected to last long.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow will be as warm as Lisbon on Wednesday.