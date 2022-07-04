Glasgow weather: city to be warmer than Buenos Aires this week, says Met Office

Glasgow will be warmer than Buenos Aires this week, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week was, to put it mildly, wet. Considering we are reaching the height of summer, it was a tad disappointing for each day to come with a downpour.

But, thankfully, this week sees a return to clearer conditions.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Met Office is forecasting dull skies and clouds for the week, there are only a few spells of rain - Wednesday appears to be the only wet day all week.

Buenos Aires.

Temperatures will be in the high teens all week, reaching a high of 19 degrees on Thursday and Friday - warmer than Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital, where it is just 14 degrees.