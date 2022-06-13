Glasgow weather: City to be warmer than Cape Town this week, Met Office forecasts

Glasgow will be warmer than the South African city of Cape Town one day this week, according to the Met Office.

Glasgow will enjoy double digit temperatures all week, with little rain expected.

Monday (today) is predicted to be the coldest day of the week, hitting a peak of 16 degrees at around 4pm, with temperatures increasing as the week goes on.

Tuesday should hit 17, Wednesday could reach 18, and Thursday could see heat as warm as 20 degrees.

Glasgow will be warmer than Cape Town.

But the best of the weather is expected to come on Friday, when the Met Office is forecasting it will hit 21 degrees - when it will be just 17 degrees in Cape Town.

It should cool again as we head into the weekend, with temperatures of 16 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday.