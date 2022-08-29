Glasgow weather: city to be warmer than Sydney this week, says Met Office

Who needs that famous Australian weather?

Glasgow is set for another warm week, with temperatures hovering around the 20 degrees mark.

The warmest conditions will be today (Monday) and Thursday, with both expected to be at 20 degrees - higher than the 19 degrees that folk in Sydney are expected to enjoy.

It’s warmer in Glasgow than Sydney.

The coolest it should get is 18 degrees.

The other good news is that there should not be much in the way of rain until Friday, when we are expected to see some downpours.