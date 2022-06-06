Glaswegians are set to enjoy a beautiful week of warm weather, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a stunning weekend of clear blue skies and enough sun to give folks a decent tan, temperatures are set to remain high for the rest of the week.

The warmest weather should be today (Monday), when it could reach 19 degrees between 5-6pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should be equally warm on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 18 degrees.

Enjoy the good weather in Glasgow.

While the temperature should stay high for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, ranging between 16-18, we should see some rain.