After a stunning weekend of clear blue skies and enough sun to give folks a decent tan, temperatures are set to remain high for the rest of the week.
The warmest weather should be today (Monday), when it could reach 19 degrees between 5-6pm.
It should be equally warm on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 18 degrees.
While the temperature should stay high for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, ranging between 16-18, we should see some rain.
According to the Met Office, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout Wednesday and a 30-40 per cent chance on Friday, with some drizzle expected on Thursday evening.