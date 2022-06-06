Glasgow weather: Double digit temperatures expected all week, according to Met Office

Glaswegians are set to enjoy a beautiful week of warm weather, according to the Met Office.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:03 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

After a stunning weekend of clear blue skies and enough sun to give folks a decent tan, temperatures are set to remain high for the rest of the week.

The warmest weather should be today (Monday), when it could reach 19 degrees between 5-6pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

It should be equally warm on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 18 degrees.

Most Popular

Enjoy the good weather in Glasgow.

While the temperature should stay high for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, ranging between 16-18, we should see some rain.

According to the Met Office, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout Wednesday and a 30-40 per cent chance on Friday, with some drizzle expected on Thursday evening.

GlasgowMet Office