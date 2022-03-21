And, good news, that sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the week.
According to the Met Office, we can expect sunshine until at least Sunday, with another warm weekend predicted.
There is a small chance of rain predicted around 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday), but, apart from that, it should be sunshine all round.
When will the temperature be at its highest?
If you’re looking to get an early BBQ or just want to chill in the park, the Met Office is expecting a temperature of 16 degrees celcius at one point this week.
Unfortunately for people working indoors, that is expected to be at around 3pm on Wednesday. But, for those who work outdoors or have a free day, this will be the best time to enjoy the sun.