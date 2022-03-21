It wasn’t quite ‘taps aff’ weather, but Glasgow enjoyed double digit temperatures throughout the weekend.

And, good news, that sunny weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

According to the Met Office, we can expect sunshine until at least Sunday, with another warm weekend predicted.

There is a small chance of rain predicted around 3pm tomorrow (Tuesday), but, apart from that, it should be sunshine all round.

The hot weather returns to Glasgow on Wednesday.

When will the temperature be at its highest?

If you’re looking to get an early BBQ or just want to chill in the park, the Met Office is expecting a temperature of 16 degrees celcius at one point this week.