Glasgow weather: Heavy rain expected in lead up to Hogmanay

While new Covid-19 restrictions mean many of us will be having our New Year’s Eve celebrations inside, those who are planning on going out better take an umbrella.
The Met Office is predicting bouts of rain over the next few days.
On Tuesday, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain around noon, with drier spells in the later afternoon.
Wednesday could be a wash-out, with a 90 per cent chance of rain at both noon and 3pm.
Similarly, on Thursday there is a 60 per cent chance of rain at noon and 3pm, and an 80 per cent chance at 6pm and 9pm.
On Hogmanay itself, there is a 50/50 chance of rain throughout the afternoon. However, that rises to 80 per cent at 9pm, meaning there is a good chance folk out celebrating could get wet.