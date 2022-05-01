The warm weather we’ve enjoyed in Glasgow these last two weeks is set to come an end, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Dark clouds and heavy rain is being predicted - although (a bit of good news) it’s not supposed to start until Monday afternoon.

There’s a 50% chance of rain between 2-6pm, with things perking up a bit as we go into the evening.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’ll improve the rest of the week. The Met Office is predicting rain all the way until Saturday, when we might get dark clouds but no showers.

It could be raining this weekend.

While the rain is returning, the double digit temperatures we’ve become accustomed to over the last two weeks will remain.

It’s due to be 15 degrees on both Monday and Thursday, with a low of 12 on Tuesday.