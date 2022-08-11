Glasgow weather: how hot will it be in Glasgow this weekend?

Time to get the BBQ out!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve had a beautiful week, with temperatures sitting in the twenties and no rain - unfortunately, many of us have been stuck inside working.

The good news is that it will be even hotter this weekend, with temperatures expected to hit 26 degrees celcius, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It should hit that mark on both Friday and Saturday, between around 4-6pm on both days.

Time to enjoy the sun.

There’s also no chance of rain - so no worries about having to hide the BBQ from a sudden downpour.

It’s also good news for folk with hayfever; the Met Office is giving all three days a ‘low’ pollen count.

It should cool off on Sunday, dropping back down to 25 degrees and with a decent chance of rain in the evening.