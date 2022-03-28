Glasgow weather: Last sunny day, with frost and rain expected this week

March weather returns to normal this week, following a surprisingly warm seven days.

Glaswegians should make the most of the sun today (Monday), with the Met Office predicting frost and rain throughout the rest of the week.

While Glasgow has enjoyed sunny and warm spells over the last week, with double digit temperatures, that is not expected to last.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pitch inspections have been carried out today due to the stormy weather.

The Met Office predicts that it will be bright and warm all through Monday, before the temperature starts to drop on Tuesday.

There could also be showers later in the evening.