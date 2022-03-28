Glasgow weather: Last sunny day, with frost and rain expected this week

Glaswegians should make the most of the sun today (Monday), with the Met Office predicting frost and rain throughout the rest of the week.
While Glasgow has enjoyed sunny and warm spells over the last week, with double digit temperatures, that is not expected to last.
The Met Office predicts that it will be bright and warm all through Monday, before the temperature starts to drop on Tuesday.
There could also be showers later in the evening.
The miserable weather is expected to last for the rest of the week and into the weekend.